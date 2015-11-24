Travis Martin

Mind Over Matter

Mind Over Matter
Worked on some pieces for my friend Austin and his record label, Mind Over Matter. Here are a few of the elements all jammed together for the Drib.

Little space dude credit goes to the label.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
is a Detroit-based designer, art director, and human.

