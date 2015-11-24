Amanda Saffer

UI Challenge Day 004 - Calculator

UI Challenge Day 004 - Calculator calculator ios ui dailyui
Took a bit of a day off, just updated Apple's iOS calculator with the new San Francisco font, added an undo button, and made a pleasing gradient background. :) Wouldn't mind looking at this when crunching numbers..

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
