Gemline

Gemline inline art deco type design typography font typeface type
Gemline is an Art Deco inspired typeface. Months of hard work finally paid off! So proud.

Just released on Creative Market - https://creativemarket.com/lizconley/443406-Gemline

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
