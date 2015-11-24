Saul Rosenbaum

Pizza Face

Pizza Face peppers pepperoni digital pizzaface face pizza
Equal parts pizza and face, drawing while eating has repercussions

Rebound of
Thanksgiving Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
