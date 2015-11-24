Shaun Chan

Day 7 - Settings

Shaun Chan
Shaun Chan
  • Save
Day 7 - Settings ux setting minimal day7 daily 007 ui
Download color palette

Trying out some MetroUI-ness with diffuse shadow treatment and a bit of material design elements.

Dribbble preview
Rebound of
Day 097 - Washing Machine UI
By Paul Flavius Nechita
View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Shaun Chan
Shaun Chan

More by Shaun Chan

View profile
    • Like