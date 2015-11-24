Abe Zieleniec

Love

Abe Zieleniec
Abe Zieleniec
  • Save
Love delicate typography hand lettering vector shadow monoline flourish script love
Download color palette

Revisiting and cleaning up some old type is always a nice break from work. Tried some new shadow techniques on this guy, happy with the results.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Abe Zieleniec
Abe Zieleniec

More by Abe Zieleniec

View profile
    • Like