Liz Klarecki

Computing Countenance

Liz Klarecki
Liz Klarecki
  • Save
Computing Countenance processing infographic face detection generative visualization data
Download color palette

A year ago I installed this experimental face/emotion detection piece in the Amalgamate Exhibition at Devos Art Museum. Better late than never... you can now view it here.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Liz Klarecki
Liz Klarecki

More by Liz Klarecki

View profile
    • Like