Apple Pie

Apple Pie food type yum typography flat hand drawn friendsgiving thanksgiving illustration script lettering apple pie
Apple pie, my favorite Thanksgiving dish to prepare for friends.

Today's piece from my 365 Days of Lettering project, which can be viewed at www.neworleansguy.tumblr.com or on instagram at www.instagram.com/jamesmichaelc.

