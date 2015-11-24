🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The Onion House got it's name from the big Russian turrets on its roof that look like onions. The goal with this mark was to capture the whimsy of the house and it's inhabitants by making a hobbit esque little house made of an onion. The gray coming from the top can be interpreted as smoke from a fire or the smell seeping out of an onion.
Check out our instagram if you're in to onions, historic houses, chickens, gardens, bees, etc... (https://www.instagram.com/theonionhouse/)