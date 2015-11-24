Jacob Scowden

One Day to Feed the World concept

One Day to Feed the World concept identity branding concept campaign
Each year, Convoy of Hope's large fundraising campaign is called One Day to Feed the World. Usually we brand this campaign uniquely each year, however, this time our goal was to create an identity that would stay unchanged for the foreseeable future.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
