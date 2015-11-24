Zia Somjee

Winter Things

Zia Somjee
Zia Somjee
Hire Me
  • Save
Winter Things texture glove scarf christmas winter design illustration
Download color palette

Playing around with textured illustrations. Thinking about winter, the holidays, and staying cozy.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Zia Somjee
Zia Somjee
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Zia Somjee

View profile
    • Like