One Day to Feed the World concept

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Each year, Convoy of Hope's large fundraising campaign is called One Day to Feed the World. Usually we brand this campaign uniquely each year, however, this time our goal was to create an identity that would stay unchanged for the foreseeable future.