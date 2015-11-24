Minnesota Wild - Alternate Colors

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I recently did a recolor of the Wild logo on a different dribbble post, but couldn't help but take another run at it just for fun. This time, using a scheme Minnesota hockey fans would be somewhat familiar with -- but updated slightly. I simplified the color palette and I'm really digging this option. If only it was for the real deal!