Minnesota Wild - Alternate Colors

Minnesota Wild - Alternate Colors logo hockey minnesota wild minnesota
I recently did a recolor of the Wild logo on a different dribbble post, but couldn't help but take another run at it just for fun. This time, using a scheme Minnesota hockey fans would be somewhat familiar with -- but updated slightly. I simplified the color palette and I'm really digging this option. If only it was for the real deal!

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
