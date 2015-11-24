Arda Arican

Splash Screens

Arda Arican
Arda Arican
Hire Me
  • Save
Splash Screens anamation gif ae iphone splash mobile ux ui
Download color palette

Testing Medical Application animations.
App splash login screens, age and gender select form area.

Press L to high five

Follow the my twitter account

Stay with pixels.
Cheers.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Arda Arican
Arda Arican
Less talk more action
Hire Me

More by Arda Arican

View profile
    • Like