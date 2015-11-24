Jake White

Mountain View Baptist Church

Mountain View Baptist Church wordpress church website
Recently finished a new website for a church in California. I still need to work with the client on photos and other content, but the majority of the site is finished. You can read about the process here http://alabaster.io/mountain-view-baptist-church/ or view the site at mountainviewrc.org

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
