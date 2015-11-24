Michael Mallari

Lincoln Motor Company - Desktop View

Lincoln Motor Company - Desktop View omnichannel css3 responsive lincoln bootstrap html5 mobile ui ux mobile first automotive rwd
One of Lincoln's first responsive website. Microsite powered by WordPress. Custom built using Twitter Bootstrap 3.

http://www-lincolnmakers-com.herokuapp.com
http://getbootstrap.com

