Messy Watch

This concept is based on a pure digitalization of visual experience.
Time is what we need to follow every day, because everything we buy, we buy that with time spent on earning that money.
This mechanism will make us look and feel special in a way of time perception.
Numbers are floating, always...even if we shake the watch, they are designed to change positions without any order and the boldest ones actually represent exact time.