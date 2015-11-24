🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Project I've been working on for the past 7-8 months has gone live :) Really proud of the team as it was a crazy delivery. There is still a ways to go to before it is fully responsive and we implement the "search property first" workflow but its a product so... iterate!
Full project on my folio:
http://www.mcflydesign.com.au/
Can check out some mobile prototypes here:
Search property first - https://marvelapp.com/8b2bga
Raise/lower an 'asset' - https://marvelapp.com/129291b