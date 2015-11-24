NWRS KHRS™ Creative Community

FESTER Typeface

FESTER is an uppercase, semi-condensed, sans-serif typeface. Its gentle, clean appearance makes it a suitable typeface for headlines, posters, titles and captions. It consists of 256 character glyphs & over 3302 kerning pairs.
Feel free in: https://www.behance.net/gallery/31224235/FESTER-Free-Typeface

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
