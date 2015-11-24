Gaddafi Rusli

Created this category listing screen a while back. Each category has multiple levels (can be up to 4!) of sub-categories under them. Here, when the user taps on the main category, they'll see the first level sub-categories, which will bring them to list of products immediately without having to go through multiple levels. There, they can narrow down the results even further.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
