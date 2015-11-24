Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
My first #dailyui shot, excited about this! Constructive feedback is always welcome. :)
I'm gonna try to accomplish three things with the Daily UI exercises:
- Design fast
- Design daily
- Explore different aspects of UI design
I don't particularly care how complete and/or fully functional the design is, as long as I fulfill those goals.
---
With this one, I wanted to try to use "razzle-dazzle" on an interface and still make it readable, so I designed the zebr desktop app (who knows what it does).
After much tweaking, I decided there's a good reason people don't use op-art camouflage on interfaces, and decided to fade it to black. I like how it's more suggested, though, and feel like it's working.