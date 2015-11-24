Derek Torsani

Daily UI 030 - Pricing

Derek Torsani
Derek Torsani
  • Save
Daily UI 030 - Pricing pricing 030 dailyui
Download color palette

Concept for a 1-up alternating pricing chart.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Derek Torsani
Derek Torsani

More by Derek Torsani

View profile
    • Like