Stefano Slomma

Games

Stefano Slomma
Stefano Slomma
  • Save
Games cinema4d dancer logo logotype mark logo design wordmark dance dancing contest game games
Download color palette

Very aggressive concept for a Dancing Contest requested by the client. Done in Cinema 4D

Stefano Slomma
Stefano Slomma

More by Stefano Slomma

View profile
    • Like