Nick Ferran

Harmony Not Hate

Nick Ferran
Nick Ferran
  • Save
Harmony Not Hate refugees syria benefit bird dove drawing lettering illustration
Download color palette

I made a little drawing to help benefit the Syrian refugees in dire need of our help. Prints can be purchased Here: http://www.nickferran.com/buystuff/harmony-not-hate-benefit-for-calais-action

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Nick Ferran
Nick Ferran

More by Nick Ferran

View profile
    • Like