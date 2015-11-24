Devin Thomas

Venture Cooling

Devin Thomas
Devin Thomas
  • Save
Venture Cooling lettering hand lettered font script cooler white black logo vintage typography type
Download color palette

I took @Simon Walker Skillshare class, really great!

This is what came of it, a vintage cooler logo.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Devin Thomas
Devin Thomas

More by Devin Thomas

View profile
    • Like