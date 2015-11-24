Nathan Wilson

- Be Happy Be Kind -

- Be Happy Be Kind - kind happy
A project I've been working on for the past few weeks which will be going live soon!

A website that you go to and it will give you an inspirational quote, every time you refresh the page a different quote will appear.

Giving people a little lift when they feel down or need some motivation through out there day :)

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
