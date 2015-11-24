Amanda Chong

Lightbulb

Amanda Chong
Amanda Chong
  • Save
Lightbulb hand drawn icon illustration idea lightbulb
Download color palette

A little illustration I created. Haven't done much of the hand drawn style before, so I thought this was quite charming!

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Amanda Chong
Amanda Chong
Jane-of-all-trades designer, writer, & speaker.

More by Amanda Chong

View profile
    • Like