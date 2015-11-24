Zach Minard

Turkey Day

Turkey Day family holiday illustration typography lettering thanksgiving
We hope everyone has a safe relaxing couple days with the family this week!

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Designer & Illustrator At Home In The Wilderness.
