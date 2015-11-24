Abbie Runcie

Is your password safe?

A Safe animation I've been working on for a group project, the safe represents a weak password that a hacker could exploit to gain access to private information. This is a work in progress I'll upload a finished version soon but for now let me know what you think!

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
