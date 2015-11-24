Olivia Fiorina Ricci

Daily UI #011- Flash Message (Error/Success)

Olivia Fiorina Ricci
Olivia Fiorina Ricci
  • Save
Daily UI #011- Flash Message (Error/Success) wifi icon flat colours cute card success error message flash ui daily
Download color palette

#dailyui #011

Here's day 11 - Some flash Messages :D

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Olivia Fiorina Ricci
Olivia Fiorina Ricci

More by Olivia Fiorina Ricci

View profile
    • Like