Danica Patrick #10 GoDaddy car

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
As a designer, you oftentimes toil in relative anonymity. But there’s other times when your work will be seen by millions of people. Millions!
GoDaddy’s brand creative team had just such an opportunity when they designed Danica Patrick’s #10 GoDaddy car.
Working closely with Danica and Tony Stewart of Stewart-Haas Racing, the brand designers outfitted her Chevrolet with a design that’s eye catching, true to brand, and looks like it’s going 200MPH with the parking brake on. (Do those things even have parking brakes?)
Hope you guys like it.