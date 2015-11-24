Danica Patrick #10 GoDaddy car

As a designer, you oftentimes toil in relative anonymity. But there’s other times when your work will be seen by millions of people. Millions!

GoDaddy’s brand creative team had just such an opportunity when they designed Danica Patrick’s #10 GoDaddy car.

Working closely with Danica and Tony Stewart of Stewart-Haas Racing, the brand designers outfitted her Chevrolet with a design that’s eye catching, true to brand, and looks like it’s going 200MPH with the parking brake on. (Do those things even have parking brakes?)

Hope you guys like it.