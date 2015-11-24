Russell Benson
GoDaddy

Danica Patrick #10 GoDaddy car

Russell Benson
GoDaddy
Russell Benson for GoDaddy
  • Save
Danica Patrick #10 GoDaddy car danica patrick design race car car go daddy godaddy
Download color palette

As a designer, you oftentimes toil in relative anonymity. But there’s other times when your work will be seen by millions of people. Millions!

GoDaddy’s brand creative team had just such an opportunity when they designed Danica Patrick’s #10 GoDaddy car.

Working closely with Danica and Tony Stewart of Stewart-Haas Racing, the brand designers outfitted her Chevrolet with a design that’s eye catching, true to brand, and looks like it’s going 200MPH with the parking brake on. (Do those things even have parking brakes?)

Hope you guys like it.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
GoDaddy
GoDaddy

More by GoDaddy

View profile
    • Like