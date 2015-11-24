Mercy Lomelin

Monster Project Kickstarter Video

illustration gif non profit kids kickstarter monster project 2d animation
A snippet from The Monster Project Kickstarter video that I designed and Josh Parker animated.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
