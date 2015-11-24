TAYLOR&VÖLKER

PSD Design of Custom Wordpress login page

TAYLOR&VÖLKER
TAYLOR&VÖLKER
  • Save
PSD Design of Custom Wordpress login page plugin download psd freebie minimal login wordpress
Download color palette

Simple Design of Custom Wordpress login page. Coming Soon the PSD
With complete 11 Backgrounds.

You can Download The PSD With 11 Awesome Backgrounds here:

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
TAYLOR&VÖLKER
TAYLOR&VÖLKER

More by TAYLOR&VÖLKER

View profile
    • Like