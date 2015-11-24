kellianderson

A piece of paper that takes photos!

I made a pop-up book with a working camera in it. It is 100% paper, but is designed to be both collapsible and light-tight. (it was a challenge!)

Video, process information, a link to buy it (or- build your own!) + more than you ever wanted to know about light beams here: http://www.kellianderson.com/camera

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
