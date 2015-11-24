Tim LaSalle

Lamb Chop Illustration

Tim LaSalle
Tim LaSalle
  • Save
Lamb Chop Illustration childrens book book illustration watercolor invitation illustration lamb butcher
Download color palette

Breaking into more illustration work, very happy about it! This spec illustration was for a butchering class. They decided to go in a different direction, but I'm happy with how this turned out

Tim LaSalle
Tim LaSalle

More by Tim LaSalle

View profile
    • Like