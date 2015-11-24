🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This fall I had the pleasure to do the art direction, layout, and interaction design for a longform digital feature on TetonGravity.com called The Unfound: Bryan Iguchi.
Bryan is a legendary pro snowboarder and the piece explores his old-school roots in SoCal, his bold move to the mountains of Wyoming in the 90's, and the evolution of his life as a snowboarder and a man since then.
Super fun work - check it out!