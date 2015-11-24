Mack Leister

Reclaimed Beauty

Reclaimed Beauty wood brand type logo
Been working on a brand for a friend of mine who creates furniture out of pallet wood. The four lines are representing wood and slats between them with the spaces. Looking for feedback.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
