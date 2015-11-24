David Gallardo

Feed Settings

David Gallardo
David Gallardo
  • Save
Feed Settings red tooltip ui preferences settings feed
Download color palette

A small Settings tooltip for a news feed application. It has almost every kind of UI element hoho...

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
David Gallardo
David Gallardo
Product Design at @Hotjar, triathlete sometimes.

More by David Gallardo

View profile
    • Like