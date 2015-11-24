HÜSΞY-1N

Design & Research Lab

Teaser for my Design & Research Lab.
You can find there different experiments.
Animations, 3d, math animations, User Interface experiments and many many more in the future.
www.imfinethankyou.de

Thanks to @Vedad Siljak for his impressive work here:
https://dribbble.com/shots/1869154-A-Page-Segment

Greetings from berlin,
Hüseyin

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Internet Kid and Taikonaut
