Teaser for my Design & Research Lab.

You can find there different experiments.

Animations, 3d, math animations, User Interface experiments and many many more in the future.

www.imfinethankyou.de

Thanks to @Vedad Siljak for his impressive work here:

https://dribbble.com/shots/1869154-A-Page-Segment

Greetings from berlin,

Hüseyin