Brandon Ratzlaff

Kansas City baseball sketch

Brandon Ratzlaff
Brandon Ratzlaff
  • Save
Kansas City baseball sketch baseball royals process wip sketch kc kansas city
Download color palette

I typically don't sketch as a part of my design process for digital products (yes, I'm one of "those people"), but that's begun to change now that I'm designing more prints and tees. I'm still adjusting to the new process, but here's a little something from a project I'm currently working on.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Brandon Ratzlaff
Brandon Ratzlaff

More by Brandon Ratzlaff

View profile
    • Like