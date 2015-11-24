Chris Allen

Basketball Data Viz Site

Chris Allen
Chris Allen
Hire Me
  • Save
Basketball Data Viz Site api analytics basketball svg data digital web
Download color palette

http://jaxgeller.com/hs-bball-trajectory/index.html

Helped out Jax Geller with a design for his data visualization project that compares the high school and NBA draft rankings of players over the last few years. It's best to view on desktop aka there's only a desktop version

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Chris Allen
Chris Allen
Freelance designer.
Hire Me

More by Chris Allen

View profile
    • Like