Basketball Data Viz Site

http://jaxgeller.com/hs-bball-trajectory/index.html
Helped out Jax Geller with a design for his data visualization project that compares the high school and NBA draft rankings of players over the last few years. It's best to view on desktop aka there's only a desktop version