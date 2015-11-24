Interiors Pge

Sydney Newsom

typography styling book design interior design
Definitely a little sad to see this project reach it's end. I really enjoyed working with the photographer to get the perfect shots. A 120-page book has been quite a challenge for me but I've enjoyed every minute of it.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
