Shot 047 - Contact Card

Shot 047 - Contact Card typography grid interface user ui card london world map studio agency contact
Today's shot is a simple contact card for a studio or agency presence. The map is interactive, so you can pick each hotspot and it'll adapt the contact details to match that location.

The style is a little bit technical so I'm not 100% that it was the best choice of typography, but I don't know, there's something about it I still relate to. Hmm, onto the next one.

@2x. Thoughts welcome.

Rebound of
Day 047 - Contact Card
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
