Back to the Future Past (complete)

I wanted to thank all of you who gave their feedback on the last shot. I completed, printed and debuted this version of the piece at DesignerCon this past weekend. It did well and I'm happy to share that I have a few copies left in my store, if you're interested.
Thanks again!
http://tanoshiboyart.bigcartel.com/product/back-to-the-future-past