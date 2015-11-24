Brad Hansen

Thanks

Brad Hansen
Brad Hansen
Hire Me
  • Save
Thanks love support appreciation calligraphy brush thank you thanks
Download color palette

A little something, for something. Hand drawn brush type with gold foil texture. Check out @2x

E0c4c845ce33ab9ab85476fc9803af00
Rebound of
Letter B
By Brad Hansen
View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Brad Hansen
Brad Hansen
Art Director & Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Brad Hansen

View profile
    • Like