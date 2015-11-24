Robyn Baker
Beutler Ink

Character Design

Robyn Baker
Beutler Ink
Robyn Baker for Beutler Ink
Hire Us
  • Save
Character Design music hands figure light phone woman girl
Download color palette

Made this lovely lady for a Google Play infographic.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
Beutler Ink
Beutler Ink
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Beutler Ink

View profile
    • Like