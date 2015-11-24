Julia Tillery

Julia Tillery
Julia Tillery
Plus Logo
After multiple explorations I discovered the plus sign within the two letterforms. I wanted the plus sign to be the main focus and the letterforms would come secondary.

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
