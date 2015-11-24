Matt Rossi
MojoTech

Allocate Utility for Mac

Matt Rossi
MojoTech
Matt Rossi for MojoTech
Hire Us
  • Save
Allocate Utility for Mac ui mac app project management allocate
Download color palette

worked on this a while back with @Jeff Lupinski during mojo-time on a friday afternoon.

this is just a quick way to look up resource allocation based on tag(s) in allocate.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 24, 2015
MojoTech
MojoTech
Digital product design and development.
Hire Us

More by MojoTech

View profile
    • Like