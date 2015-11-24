Leona Hu Hudelson

A360 Review Feature Animation

My latest design collaboration with my 360 buddy Andrew Diec, Autodesk A360 site just launched today. The product will change the way we share and view any files, including 3D models. Check it out: http://www.autodesk.com/products/a360/overview

Posted on Nov 24, 2015
