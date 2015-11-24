Luke Skywalker I - Star Wars Lightsabers Series

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Continuing with the Star Wars lightsaber series. Second one if Luke's first lightsaber used in episode IV and V, until Vader chops his hand with lightsaber off and it falls down the pit.
He got this lightsaber from Obi-Wan Kenobi, who told him this was his fathers sword. Anakin made it after the battle with count Dooku on Geonosis and was last used by him in battle on Mustafar with Obi-Wan.
#TheForceAwakens